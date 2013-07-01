Safe boating course is mandated

Even if you’ve been a boater for years, a new Suffolk Country law that kicks in after October 2013 requires that you complete and be able to show evidence that you have completed an approved boating safety course. Similar legislation is pending in Nassau County and New York state.

Any boater who has successfully completed the safe boating course, but lost the certificate, may apply for a replacement through the United States Power Squadron’s regional website at www.PBPS.us.

The United States Power Squadrons, celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2014, offer such courses on Eastern Long Island through the Peconic Bay Power Squadron. A listing of venues and dates can be found at the same website, www.PBPS.us.