Patches of fog setting in as storm set to blow through region

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Wednesday night as a cold front brings heavy rains and high winds across Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to hit the area during the late evening and continue through the night, said Ashley Sears, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Upton. Patches of dense fog will remain on the North Fork until the storm moves through, she said, bringing visibility down to below a quarter mile in some places.

The front will bring sustained winds of between 25 and 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, Ms. Sears said.

“The strongest winds are going to be after midnight,” she said, “You’re going to see them pick up in the evening.” The High Wind warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasts show heavy rain will begin in the evening, with accumulation up to 1 1/2 inches, Ms. Sears said. The storm may produce a few isolated thunderstorms, she said.

Wednesday’s warmer that usual temperatures will continue after the storm, Ms. Sears said. Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the low 50s, forecasts show. But by Friday, temperatures will plummet back into the 30s, Ms. Sears said.

psquire@timesreview.com