Ownership transfer at the Reporter

Ownership of Times/Review Newsgroup of Mattituck was transferred recently from Joan and Troy Gustavson of Orient to their daughter, Sarah Olsen, and her husband, Andrew Olsen of Cutchogue. Mr. Olsen, the president-elect of the New York Press Association Board of Directors, has served as a publisher of the company since 2004, when the Gustavsons retired as co-publishers.

The Gustavsons had owned the company, formerly known as Times/Review Newspapers, since 1977. Times/Review publishes The Suffolk Times, The Riverhead News-Review, the Shelter Island Reporter, Long Island Wine Press, numerous tourism and special-interest magazines and the websites associated with those publications.

“We feel blessed to be in a position to keep Times/Review in the family,” Mr. Gustavson said in a statement. “Publishing these papers for the past 35 years has been a privilege and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of ours, and fortunately that dream is shared by Sarah and Andrew. We are absolutely confident that the company and its publications are in the best possible hands.”

Mr. Olsen, 42, is a graduate of Southold High School and the University of Richmond (Virginia). Before joining Times/Review, he was a vice president of Lowe, Lintas & Partners, an advertising agency in New York City. He is a former chairman of the East Marion Fire Department and a current member of the Cutchogue Fire Department. He also coaches youth baseball and basketball on the North Fork.

Ms. Olsen, 41, is a graduate of Greenport High School and Boston University. She was promotion director of Food & Wine Magazine in New York City before she stopped working to raise their two children, Tyler, 11, and Emma, 9. She works on the editorial side of Times/Review’s special publications.

“We are incredibly honored to build on the foundation established by Joan and Troy,” Mr. Olsen said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to provide our readers and advertisers with the most compelling community news content across print and digital platforms.

“One of our top priorities was getting strong Island-based leadership in place with Ambrose Clancy as editor of the Reporter. We have great confidence and respect for our talented staff and contributors on the Island.”