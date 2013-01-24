On the blotter: Four motorists ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Milthon L. Rivera, 27, of Mattituck was driving on South Ferry Road on January 17 when he was ticketed for using a cellphone without a hands-free device. He also received a summons for unlicensed operation.

On January 18 Richard H. Bonasera, 50, of Southampton was given a summons on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation.

Eddie R. Smith, 55, of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road on January 18 when ticketed for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Andrezej Grzybowski, 61, of Greenport was ticketed on Chase Avenue on the 18th — also for driving an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded on January 14 to a caller reporting someone was at her residence. There was no sign of anyone and police spoke to the caller about similar unfounded calls.

Police received reports about a verbal altercation in the Center on January 15.

A deer stand was reported on town property in the Center on January 16 ­— the owner unknown. The Shelter Island Highway Department removed the stand.

Police conducted three D.A.R.E programs at the Shelter Island School for 5th and 7th grades on January 16 and 18.

A open door was reported at a Center residence on January 17; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

Police responded to a landlord tenant dispute in Menantic on January 17 and again on January 20 — and determined it was civil in nature.

A caller told police about finding a stray white rabbit on Ram Island on January 17. The animal control officer was notified. The resident said the rabbit appeared to be in good health and was possibly abandoned or had escaped from a nearby residence.

A Center caller complained on January 18 that someone was at her front and back doors. No footprints were found in the snow flurries on the back deck.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire in a gas oven at a Silver Beach residence on January 18. They removed the defective stove from the premises.

On January 19, the SIFD responded to a report of a strong smell of propane at a Center location. The cause was the exhaust from a propane generator.

A damaged telephone pole was reported in the Center on January 19; Verizon was notified.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on January 19.

On January 19 and 21, a Cartwright caller told police someone was shining lights in the window of the residence. Police responded and determined the reports were unfounded.

A report of harassment was received by police on January 20.

Police responded to a case of grand larceny on January 21 and to a reported domestic dispute in the Center on the same date.

Highway departments in the town, the Heights and the Village of Dering Harbor were informed of hazardous road conditions on January 21.

The SIFD responded to two automatic fire alarms on January 19 and January 20. The first was set off at the Chequit due to a thermostat malfunction. The second was caused when a fire was set in a fireplace at a Hay Beach residence with the flue closed.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21.