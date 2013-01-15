Meet the Legislative Candidate: Sean Walter

Name: Sean Walter

Age: 46

Current Job: Riverhead Town Supervisor

Current Salary: $115,148

Legislative Salary: $93,958

Sean Walter is the Republican, Conservative and Independence candidate to replace Ed Romaine as 1st District Suffolk County Legislator in tonight’s special election.

An attorney from Wading River, Mr. Walter pointed to steering new businesses to Main Street, improving the town’s financial picture and moving toward the creation of a subdivision at EPCAL as major highlights of his tenure as Riverhead supervisor the past three years.

He said his work on these major areas of concern to Riverhead residents are a reflection of what he can do in the Legislature.

“The economy and taxes are the biggest issues facing the First Legislative District,” Mr. Walter said. “We have to bring economic growth with balance. The subdivision of EPCAL fits right into that balance because it is the place in the district where we should have economic growth.

“I’ll be able to continue on with my plan there [as Legislator].”

Mr. Walter also said during his campaign his work to preserve farmland on the North Fork and to protect the agri-tourism market fits into the role he would play as a legislator.

When asked why someone from Southold Town would vote for him over a locally elected leader there — one who would serve in the Democratic majority, Mr. Walter said he “would be a loud, outspoken voice for the entire North Fork.”

“I don’t shy away from a battle,” he said.

Mr. Walter said several times during the campaign that he believes the Suffolk County Legislature should be abolished.

“Most of New York State is run by a board of supervisors,” Mr. Walter said. “Only the metropolitan area has the legislature system. I agree with Mr. Krupski on reducing the layers of government. We don’t need the legislature.”

Mr. Walter studied at Sullivan County Community College and the SUNY Binghamton, where he earned a Bachelors degree in Environmental Science, before attending St. John’s Law School.

His prior government experience includes working for the Town of Brookhaven Department of Waste Management, as the environmental manager for the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard in Westhampton Beach and as a deputy town attorney in Riverhead.

Sean left the Town Attorney’s office in January of 2006 and started a law practice in Wading River. The primary concentration of his practice involves land use as well as real estate, estates and litigation.

A Port Jefferson native, he and his wife Cathleen have lived with their three sons in Wading River since 1992. He is an active member of Riverhead Rotary, the Knights of Columbus and is part of the children’s liturgy team at St. John the Baptist in Wading River, according to his biography on the town’s website.

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