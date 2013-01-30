Local rider honored by equestrian association

On January 18th, Hampshire Farms’ rider, Madison Church, along with her mount, Farnley Blew Kisses (“Molly”) owned by Amanda Gerdts, was recognized as one of the top six Long Island riders in Children’s Hunter Pony Small/Medium.

The Long Island High Score Awards Association and The Professional Horsemen’s Association awards were presented during a gala evening at East Wind caterers in Wading River. Madison celebrated the event with her parents, Stan and Kristen Church; her trainer, Gretchen Goodale; “Molly’s” owner and trainer, Amanda Gerdts; and Hampshire Farms’ owners, Erica Steindl and Laura Tuthill. It was an enjoyable evening of awards, raffles, dinner, and dancing.

The LIHSAA promotes equestrian sports on Long Island and maintains standards and goals that contribute to the success of the sport.

LIHSAA President, Jim Rice, reported a strong year for Long Island exhibitors, trainers, and the quality of competition. The primary goal of the Long Island PHA is education, and the association offers annual scholarships for full time attendance for undergraduate study at an accredited two or four year institution or trade school.

While the LIHSAA awards points for ribbons won during the Summer Show Series on Long Island, the riding preparation and practice continues throughout the year. The showing doesn’t end on Labor Day weekend; riders can continue to show through the fall and those riders who qualify for any “AA” Show Finals may find themselves travelling to away shows through the end of September.

Madison Church and Farnley Blew Kisses “Molly” competed at HITS VIII in early September and won Champion in Maiden Equitation. They also qualified for the Marshall & Sterling Pony Hunter and Children’s Pony Medal and returned home with a 3rd in the Hunter Over Fences Stake Class. Malyssa Delgaudio and Spudd Webb qualified for MHC “Days of Champions” Medal Finals in Massachusetts and won 8th in Open Equitation 14 and under.