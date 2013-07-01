Recap: Walter, Krupski debate East End issues

Times/Review Newsgroup hosted a legislative debate at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead Monday night, pitting Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter, a Republican, against Southold Councilman Al Krupski, a Democrat.

The candidates are running in a special election, set for Jan. 15, to fill the county’s 1st legislative seat vacated by Ed Romaine (R-Center Moriches), who was elected supervisor of Brookhaven Town.

Staff writer Tim Gannon reported live from the meeting. Click the play button in the blog box below to see what happened.