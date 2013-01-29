Krupski hires businessman as his legislative aide

The first person Legislator Al Krupski placed on his staff since taking office last week may be new to the intricacies of county government, but he’s no stranger to public service or the business world.

Mr. Krupski chose John Stype, a senior partner in the Neefus Stype Agency, an insurance and financial planning company, as his legislative aide.

“The reason I asked him to help me is I needed someone who knows the district and someone I can trust completely,” Mr. Krupski said.

The two have been friends for years. During the busy harvest season, Mr. Stype has helped out at the Krupski family pumpkin farm in Peconic by driving the hayride tractor.

“I have confidence that I could send John anywhere and he could represent the district well,” Mr. Krupski said. “With me just starting out, that’s important.

Mr. Stype is a member of Southold Town’s Economic Advisory Council, created to strengthen the sometimes strained relations between the town and area merchants. That’s based largely on a perception held by some that town building codes and the permit review process is often lengthy and cumbersome and so anti-business.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell believes the new legislator made a good choice in hiring Mr. Stype, but fears the town could lose the benefits of his experience and business acumen.

“John is a key part of my Economic Advisory Council and I certainly hope he stays in some capacity,” the supervisor said. “If he has to curtail his role to some extent given his new responsibilities I would understand that. He’s been an absolutely outstanding member.”

tkelly@timesreview.com