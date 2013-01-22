Jitney opens two new bus routes along North Fork

Hampton Jitney has opened up two new bus routes to run between the North Fork and New York City.

The Hampton Ambassador, a coach bus service, will now include a route along the North Fork on Friday and Sunday evenings, with stops along the North Fork.

The bus will run eastbound on Friday evenings and westbound on Sunday nights with stops from Greenport to the Tanger Outlet Center before heading into New York City.

The company had done trial runs of the new route previously, but recently added it permanently to its schedule, a Hampton Jitney employee said.

The buses feature wireless Internet and free movies during the trip, according to the company. Reservations can made by calling(631) 283-4676.

psquire@timesreview.com