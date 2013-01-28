Island police arrest Flanders man on DWI charge

A Flanders man was arrested for drunken driving on Shelter Island Saturday night and was held until he could be picked up by immigration officials, Shelter Island police said.

Carlos Dominguez, 34, was arrested on Summerfield Place in Shelter Island Heights about 9 p.m., according to a police report. After an investigation, he was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

He was processed and held to be processed by immigration authorities, police said.