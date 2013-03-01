Gordon C. Gray, age 84, died peacefully at Southampton Hospital on December 23, 2012. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Carolee, and beloved family: son Michael Gray, daughter-in-law Dede of Shelter Island and granddaughter Claudia of New York. He also leaves six nieces and two nephews as well as sister-in-law Mary Gibbs and brother-in-law Jack Reinhart, both of Princeton, Indiana.

Gordon was employed by Sears Roebuck & Company for 32 years, starting his career as receiving clerk and ending as National Automotive Manager. After retiring, he and Carolee moved to Shelter Island in 1985. Gordon was an active member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for many years.

A private family service was held at the church. Details of a celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East End Hospice at eeh.org.