The goody pile at the Town Recycling Center has been out of commission since its roof was damaged during a recent nor’easter. Public Works Superintendent Jay Card Jr. has ordered metal piping needed to repair the roof and work will be rapid, he promised. He’s expecting delivery very soon, he said.

Mr. Card made the decision to shut it down because if he allowed residents to continue to bring in items, they would likely be ruined overnight if no one claimed them.

The goody pile has for years provided a place for residents to bring items still in good condition that they no longer need. Others can go and claim those items at no charge.

Traditionally, the pile has included gently used clean clothes, games, tools, electronics and household goods.

Mr. Card said he’s aware of the place the goody pile plays in the lives of Islanders and promises it will return as soon as possible.

This sint the first time he’s answered questions about the most popular spot at the Recycling Center.

“People miss the goody pile and have been asking for it,” Mr. Card said .