Former highway supe reacts to Card’s annoucment

The man who served Shelter Island as highway superintendent and public works commissioner for 10 years prior to Jay Card Jr. reacted warmly to Mr. Card’s announcement to the Reporter he might bow out at the end of his current term.

“I think he’s done a great job,” Mark Ketcham said about Mr. Card Friday morning. In 2009, Mr. Ketcham defeated Mr. Card to keep the job, then opted to retire and not run in 2011. Mr. Card won the post in November 2011 over Harry “Hap” Bowditch Jr.

Mr. Bowditch wasn’t available for an interview on his assessment.

“I hope he changes his mind” in thinking about not running for a second term, Mr. Ketcham said. “He’s an asset to the Island.” He added that Mr. Card has not only done a superb job overall, but has done a lot for the workers to improve their jobs.

He also praised Mr. Card’s leadership in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy that required all highway and public works department members turn their attention to clearing brush to open access roads and pushing ahead to deal with those areas that sustained heavy flooding.

“He’s brought some great things to the job,” Mr. Ketcham said.

Mr. Ketcham was asked if Mr. Card decides not to seek a second term, would he consider another go-around?

“I have to think about that,” he said. He now has an 18-month-old grandson and likes having the time to spend with him and the rest of his family, he said.