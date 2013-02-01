End of year police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, John S. Schultheis, 48, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, December 21 at 2:25 p.m. and charged with sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Mr. Schultheis was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $7,500. An order of protection was served and Mr. Schultheis was directed to appear in court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Tammy Moore of Manorville reported on December 24 that while her vehicle was parked on Congdon Road, it slipped out of gear and rolled into a neighboring fence. There was minor damage to the fence and none to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On December 18, police investigated a possible scam involving insurance payments for prescriptions.

Police stopped a person driving a Mack dump truck on November 18. The driver did not have a commercial driver’s license; he was given a warning and was advised to park the truck until it could be moved by a CDL driver.

Several weapons were turned into police for safe-keeping on December 18.

Police assisted the Sag Harbor Police Department with a case of harassment on December 18.

On December 19, police opened an investigation into alleged drug activity on the Island.

An open door was reported at a Menantic residence on December 19. Police checked the residence and the caretaker was notified

A caller reported an injured deer in the Center on December 20; it was gone when police arrived. On December 21, a Center caller told police there was an injured deer in his yard. Police located the deer; it had two broken hind legs and apparently had been hit by a vehicle. The deer was put down by police.

On December 21, police investigated a complaint regarding an order of protection.

A downed wire was reported in the Center on December 21; LIPA was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on December 21.

On December 22, police investigated a possible case of a van stolen from a driveway in West Neck. The complainant subsequently located the van parked on a nearby driveway. There was no damage to the vehicle.

A West Neck caller complained to police on December 22 that ATVs were disturbing hunting in the area. Police were on another call at the time and unable to respond.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded when a caller reported on December 23 that a Center residence had filled with smoke. According to the police blotter, fireplace ashes had been put in a paper bag next to the fireplace. They were not fully extinguished and re-ignited, burning a hole in the floor.

Police received a “noise” complaint on December 23. A caller said that someone was likely to return to the property that night to harass the resident by making noise. The complainant was advised that patrols of the residence and surrounding neighborhood as well as a prior investigation had not resulted in anyone being observed in the area.

Police responded to a domestic dispute and a report of criminal mischief in the Heights on December 24.

A caller reported an open door at a Menantic residence on December 25. No criminal activity was found.

On December 26, police investigated a complaint about unwelcome phone calls.

A Center resident called on December 26 to document that unknown hunters were on a property posted for no trespassing. The call came in after the hunters had left.

Police on patrol in South Ferry Hills stopped and questionned two individuals who were “acting suspiciously.” They said they were visiting the Island to hike in Mashomack.

A case of identity theft was reported on December 27.

On December 27, flooding was reported on roadways in the Heights, a power outage took place in Dering Harbor and downed wires were reported in Silver Beach and the Center. The owner of a vehicle parked at the South Ferry was advised to move the vehicle due to high tidal action, likely to flood the area.

Two burglary alarms were set off on December 20 and 22 at residences in South Ferry Hills and the Heights respectively. The first was due to an alarm malfunction; the second was activated by a person who was on the premises with the homeowner’s permission.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms on December 20 and December 26. The first was triggered at a house under construction in South Ferry Hills; where there was no sign of a fire. The second, at Sweet Tomato’s in the Heights, was caused by a faulty sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 18, 19 and 23.