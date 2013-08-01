Della Mae to perform in concert here

Here’s a great way to spend a mid-winter’s evening: Catch the up-and-coming bluegrass band from Boston, Della Mae, on Saturday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in cooperation with the Shelter Island Town Recreation Department, is sponsoring the concert, which features Courtney Hartman (guitar, vocals), Jenni Lyn Gardner (mandolin, vocals), Celia Woodsmith (guitar, lead vocals), Shelby Means ( bass) and two-time national fiddle champion Kimber Ludiker.

The group has had a busy 2012. Selected from over 300 bands to represent the U.S. State Department’s American Music Abroad program, Della Mae has just returned from a tour of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. Their “alternative-bluegrass” style has turned heads and ears at many festivals and concert halls across the country, resulting in their being selected by the International Bluegrass Musicians Association as the 2012 “Emerging Artists of the Year.”

Della Mae plays a bluesy, gritty mix of original songs, as well as some traditional favorites. Their tight vocal harmonies and tasteful instrumentals are delivered with punch and energy. Della Mae’s first album, “I Built This Heart,” has done well on the national charts, and another project is set for release in March of this year.

Della Mae looks forward to their Island visit this month — one that is sure to leave the audience wanting just one more encore.

The East End’s own DuneGrass will open the show at 7:30 p.m.. The auditorium’s doors open at 7 p.m.

Reserved seats for this performance cost $20, $25 and $30. Based on ticket sales to date, the concert is likely to sell out. For tickets and more information, visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

Proceeds from the concert will support arts and education programming at Sylvester Manor. Refreshment sales during intermission will benefit the Shelter Island High School Class of 2015.