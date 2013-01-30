Cops: Man wanted on bench warrant in Riverhead busted on Shelter Island

A West Islip man was arrested on Shelter Island Tuesday morning on an active bench warrant from Riverhead Town court, police said.

Sean Cronin, 26, was arrested on North Cartwright Road, according to a Shelter Island police report.

Mr. Cronin was wanted on a bench warrant for a petit larceny charge. Mr. Cronin is suspected of stealing from Target on Route 58 last November, court officials said.

He was turned over to Riverhead police and arraigned in Riverhead Justice court. Mr. Cronin posted bail and is due in court in two weeks, according to the courts.