Boating class ready to launch

To avoid the summer rush and get ready for a safe and fun boating season this summer, you can earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate and satisfy the new Suffolk County Safe Boating Law requirements, by attending a one day, eight hour class.

The Shelter Island Police Department is offering safe boating classes at The Shelter Island Emergency Services Building (12 Manwaring Road). Take your pick of Saturdays, either February 23rd or March 23rd. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with short breaks for your snacks and/or your bag lunch.

Class instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 NYS certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older.

Make it a family affair or bring a buddy. Minimum age, 10 years. Class size is limited. Reserve your space by calling the SIPD at 749-0600 between 8-4 p.m. weekdays.

For additional information contact instructor Peter Vielbig by phoning either (631)-749-1801 or (609)-306-1114.