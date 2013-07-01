Board of Ed chief invited to inauguration festivities

Shelter Island Board of Education President Stephen Gessner will be bound for Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20.

But his role in Washington over a four-day period will be more than just as an observer. Dr. Gessner, a psychologist with extensive credentials and experience in education, will address the Congressional Youth Leadership Council at the Gaylord Hotel in Washington.

He’ll be joining such luminaries as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former NATO Chief General Wesley Clark and journalist Bob Woodward as a speaker at the Leadership Council’s conference. In his case, Dr. Gessner will be speaking with parents involved in the council’s program, stressing the importance of their roles in supporting their children’s preparation for college.

“I’m flattered to be included” on the speakers’ list, Dr. Gessner said.

He’ll be heading for Washington, D.C. on Saturday, January 19, and will be in the nation’s capital through Wednesday, January 23.

For more on Dr. Gessner’s involvement in the conference and attendance at the inauguration, see Thursday’s Reporter.