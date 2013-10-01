It is with extreme sadness that the family of Benjamin Louis Wojenski Jr. reports his sudden passing on December 12, 2012 in Titusville, Florida.

Bengie was born in Greenport on June 9, 1950. He attended Shelter Island School and went immediately to work. Bengie worked for the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Shelter Island before his move to Florida where he worked at La Cita Country Club in Titusville, Florida for over 30 years.

He came back to Shelter Island often to visit his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Kerri Lee Wojenski of Orlando, Florida and Nichole Suzanne Wojenski of Deerfield Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his mother, Ann B. Wojenski of Shelter Island (formerly of Titusville) as well as his only sister, Shirley Ann Ferrer of Shelter Island and her children LoriAnn Ferrer Plock, Christopher Ferrer, and Danielle Ferrer. He is also survived by his former wife Marsha Lewandowski Weaver and many friends.

He was pre-deceased by his father Benjamin Louis Wojenski Sr., also formerly of Shelter Island and Titusville, in April 2009.

He will be remembered at an upcoming memorial Mass at a date to be announced.