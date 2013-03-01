Bauer and Gray obituaries

Sherwood “Gunny” Bauer

Sherwood “Gunny” Bauer, 82, passed away at home on Saturday, December 29. Born in 1930 in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, he was a Korean War veteran. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he was an owner and manager of several Ford franchises in Connecticut.

After retiring, he moved to Shelter Island, where he was a captain for North Ferry. In 1993, he moved to DeLand, Florida. Often called on for help and advice, he could fix anything and had a wealth of knowledge that he shared with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine “Jerry” Bauer; sons, Kirk Bauer (Martha), of DeLand and Sherwood “Chip” Bauer (Kristen), of Stuart, Florida; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Clayton, Meredith, Jeffrey, Allison, Reed and Grace; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Morgan and Kaden. He will be dearly missed.

Gordon C. Gray

Gordon C. Gray, age 84, died peacefully at Southampton Hospital on December 23, 2012. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Carolee, and beloved family: son Michael Gray, daughter-in-law Dede of Shelter Island and granddaughter Claudia of New York. He also leaves six nieces and two nephews as well as sister-in-law Mary Gibbs and brother-in-law Jack Reinhart, both of Princeton, Indiana.

Gordon was employed by Sears Roebuck & Company for 32 years, starting his career as receiving clerk and ending as National Automotive Manager. After retiring, he and Carolee moved to Shelter Island in 1985. Gordon was an active member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for many years.

A private family service was held at the church. Details of a celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the East End Hospice at eeh.org.