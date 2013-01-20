Arthur Albert Alexander Jr. passed away Thursday evening, January 3, 2013 at his home on Shelter Island. He was 81 years old.

Born in Mount Vernon, New York on November 24, 1931 to the late Mary and Arthur Alexander, Bert — as he was known to his friends — went on to study at the University of Virginia. After graduating, he led a fantastically interesting life. From owning his own bar and restaurant in Spain at the age of 23, to having a horse farm in Woodstock, to starting his own small publishing company in New York City, Bert was never one to shy away from new opportunities. And when the opportunity presented itself to join the Foreign Service in 1983, he jumped at the chance.

Bert was initially stationed in Lima, Peru as commercial attache at the American Embassy. From there he and his family lived in São Paolo, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he was promoted to senior commercial counselor. He retired to Shelter Island in the winter of 1997.

Bert is survived by his wife Sheila (née Valdivia); three daughters, Gabrielle Reynolds and her husband Dennis Reynolds of Bourne, Maine, Rachel Alexander also of Bourne and Mary Catherine Alexander of New York City; three grandsons, Nathan, Sam and Abraham; and his niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Scott.

There will be a private service held on Saturday, January 19 at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bert’s memory to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27106 New York, NY 10087 or mskcc.convio.net/goto/AAAlexander.