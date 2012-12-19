What were Islanders reading in 2012?

‘Tis the season of comfort, joy and, oh, did we mention, lists?

Yes, lists. Everywhere you turn, someone is recapping the best and worst of the year that is about to end. Movies, TV shows, plays, restaurants, books and anything else you can think of. Blame it on David Letterman, but you’re sure to find a “Top 10” of almost anything at this time of year.

So, in keeping with the spirit, what were the top books that were checked out of the Shelter Island Public Library in 2012? What videos were in high demand and what exactly did our younger patrons read?

Here goes!

In the category of adult fiction, mysteries and thrillers dominated the top 10 list. Jane Green’s “Another Piece of My Heart” was the most frequently circulated book, followed by Harlan Coben’s “Stay Close” and “Private: #1 Suspect” by James Patterson. Other top novels included David Baldacci’s “The Innocent,” James Patterson’s “Guilty Wives” and Sara Paretsky’s “Breakdown.” Books by Jodi Picoult (“Lone Wolf”), Lisa Scottoline (“Coming Home”), Lisa Gardener (“Catch Me”) and Faye Kellerman (“Gun Games”) were our other favorites. The 10th most widely circulated work of fiction was “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the underground erotic sensation by E. L. James that has spawned two sequels and a host of imitators.

“Then Again,” Diane Keaton’s memoir was the most circulated work of non-fiction, followed by “Seal Team 6” (Howard E. Wasdin), “The Blood Sugar Solution” (Mark Hyman), “The Hamptons” (Ricky Lauren), “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O’Reilly, “Drift” by Rachel Maddow and “Imagine” by Jonah Lehrer.

Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” trilogy continued to lead the pack among young adults. The most popular work of non-fiction, however, was “The Big Book of One Direction” by Mary Boone, about the latest British Boy Band import. According to the library’s assistant director, Laura Dickerson, all the ‘tweens have been talking about going to their concerts and this book seems to be de rigueur background reading. Our youngest patrons went for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever” by Jeff Kinney, the “Lego Star Wars Character Encyclopedia” by Hannah Dolan, “If You Give a Dog a Donut” by Laura Joffe Numeroff and “Fly Guy Meets Fly Girl,” an easy reader by Tedd Arnold.

On the video front, “The Help,” “Midnight in Paris” and “Hugo” stole the show.

So on to 2013 and all it has to bring in the way of the new and the wonderful. Don’t forget that there are still lots of year-end programs at the library; just check the latest newsletter or the website (http://readshelterisland.org) for all the latest information.

Have a wonderful holiday season and we look forward to seeing you at the library!