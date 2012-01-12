Trustee positions open at Shelter Island Library

There’s still time to apply for one of five seats open on the Shelter Island Library’s Board of Trustees. Four of the current trustees are eligible to stand for re-election to three-year terms; a fifth position is for one year, completing the term of a retiring board member. The deadline for applications is next Friday, December 14.

Each member of the 13-person board is charged with a specific duty or responsibility related to the library’s governance — from finances to facility maintenance. Any library cardholder, 18 years or older, is eligible to serve and to vote on the Nominating Committee’s slate at the annual meeting on January 14.

For more information about the skills sought this year and the election process, ask at the library for a copy of the fact sheet, “How You Can Serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees,” or visit the website.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest to Nominating Committee Chair David Persson or committee member Paul Mobius.