Three arrests, five accidents make police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Omar Nava Moreno, 27, of Shelter Island was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane on Saturday, December 1 at about 12:25 a.m. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Mr. Moreno was released on $750 cash bail and directed to appear back in court at a later date.

On Monday, December 3 at about 10 a.m., Catherine J. Bowditch, 24, of Riverhead was arrested on an active bench warrant issued by Justice Court. Ms. Bowditch was arraigned in court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and subsequently released without bail. Ms. Bowditch had been charged with forgery in the 3rd degree, possession of a forged instrument in the 3rd degree and petit larceny.

Also on Monday, December 3, Charles J. Murray Jr., 46, of Shelter Island was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. following a complaint that the defendant was violating a criminal court order of protection. He was charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree and arraigned before Justice Court Judge Westervelt. Mr. Murray was remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of bail.

ACCIDENTS

William A. Saunders of Middletown, Rhode Island reported on November 24 that his vehicle was parked and unoccupied at Marika’s on South Ferry Road when it was sideswiped by an unknown driver. Damage to the front end of his vehicle exceeded $1,000.

Dorothy D. Clark of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking place at the Center Post Office on November 28 and did not see the vehicle driven by Mary C. Wilson, also of Shelter Island, who was exiting the lot. She backed into Ms. Wilson’s vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the rear of her vehicle and the passenger-side rear of Ms. Wilson’s vehicle.

On November 30, Shelter Island Police Officer Thomas M. Cronin was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on North Midway Road when a deer jumped out in front of his police vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the left front bumper and headlight area. The deer had to put down.

In another deer-related accident, Diane M. LaPiano was driving northbound on Manhasset Road on November 30 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle. There was no damage reported and the deer ran off.

Adam M. Chowaniec of Shelter Island reported that on December 1 he was driving on North Cartwright Road when he hit a deer; the deer ran off and there was no damage to the vehicle.



OTHER REPORTS

A downed electric wire was reported down in Dering Harbor on November 27; LIPA was notified.

A Center caller reported finding graffiti on his fence on November 27.

A stop sign was knocked over in Harbor View and the Highway Department notified on November 27.

A possible case of harassment was reported on November 27.

Police received a report of hunters in the Menantic area on November 28. They were located and told police they were “driving deer.” The hunters were advised to say off of private property and not to hunt from a vehicle.

Hunters were reported in Menantic again on November 30; they were located — looking for a wounded deer.

A water-main break in the Heights was reported by police on November 30 and the Heights Highway Department notified.

A resident reported on November 30 that a piece of metal, which had been sucked into a town mowing machine, was ejected and hit the owner’s vehicle, damaging the passenger-side headlight assembly. The Shelter Island Highway Department will follow-up with the owner.

A Center caller told police on November 30 that his dog had gotten out and couldn’t be found. The dog was subsequently located by its owner.

On December 1, a caller told police about a highly intoxicated person leaving a North Ferry boat in a pickup truck. Police checked the area with negative results.

In an unrelated blotter entry on the same date, a very intoxicated person was reported lying alongside a Center roadway. Police escorted the person home.

A caller asked police on December 2 if duck hunting was allowed by boat in Crab Creek. The person was advised that it was legal and that duck season had opened that day.

Police responded to domestic disputes in the Cartwright area on December 2 and in the Center on December 3.

Two burglary alarms were set off in the Heights on November 29 and on Ram Island on November 30. In both cases, doors that had not been latched properly were blown open by the wind.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 29 and 30 and on December 2.