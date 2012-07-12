This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Early snow blankets the Island

Ten years ago, it was still technically fall when six inches of snow blanketed Shelter Island and temperatures were cold enough to keep traces on the ground a week later. It naturally had residents speculating about the chances for a White Christmas. It did, indeed, snow Christmas day, but high winds and rain accompanied the white stuff resulting in flooding — not a welcome holiday event.

POSTSCRIPT: Islanders already sustained heavy winds and high surfs during Sandy this year and almost spring-like weather in the past week. The experts have been predicting that the mild winter of 2011-12 won’t be repeated in the 2012-13 season.

20 YEARS AGO

Ogar, Cicero win fire commissioner elections

Fred Ogar, who had served as a fire commissioner for 25 years in the Center Fire District faced opposition from Frank Silvani, who had been a commissioner from 1966 to 1981 when he lost a re-election bid. Mr. Ogar won election by a 145-108 vote. Louis Cicero ran unopposed for a third five-year term in the Shelter Island Heights Fire District.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, there is a single district embracing the Island and two candidates, incumbents Richard Surozenski and Andy Reeve, are both seeking re-election. Mr. Surozenski would serve another five years, while Mr. Reeve would finish the four years of Ron Jernick’s term. Mr. Jernick resigned and Mr. Reeve was appointed to the position in May.

30 YEARS AGO

Rest home breaks law

The Shelter Island Adult Home, known then as Belle Crest, was facing the possibility of a shutdown back in December 1982 after then owner Helen Yoon of Garden City was charged with multiple violations, including fire, plant and nutrition safety by the New York State Department of Social Services. The home had been inspected in June and again in October and a report indicated that no effort had been undertaken in the intervening months to correct violations At the time, the home collected $480 per month from each of its 16 residents to provide them with room and board and minimum assistance with day-to-day living. Operating as an adult home and not a nursing home, it wasn’t required to provide medical care.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, Belle Crest is an upscale Victorian Inn with a European ambiance that gets rave reviews from guests.



50 YEARS AGO

Legionnaires announce plans to improve building

Mitchell Post Number 281, American Legion, announced plans back in December 1962 for extensive alterations to its building in the Center, including the creation of two bowling alleys in the basement. The cost of the project was estimated at a cost of about $50,000 and proceeds from a planned New Year’s Eve party at the post were to go toward the building fund. Besides the bowling alleys, the renovations included modernizing the kitchen.

POSTSCRIPT: The bowling alleys are still in use today and the town now owns the space that is not only used by the Legionnaires, but also as a youth center and a gathering place for many community events and celebrations.