Latest on nor'easter headed for the East End

The post-Christmas nor’easter that has led to winter storm warnings in other parts of the region is expected to hit the East End this evening, bringing with it heavy winds and pounding rain.

The rainfall, which could start as early as 4 p.m., is expected to intensify throughout the night and could continue into Thursday morning. Snow and sleet are also possible, though temperatures are not expected to dip below freezing on the East End.

A high wind warning, with gusts of up to 60 MPH, is in effect between 4 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for this evening until 10 p.m. and a coastal flood watch has been issued for Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

Online flight trackers list close to 1,000 currently canceled flights throughout the country, mostly through areas in the path of the storm.

gvolpe@timesreview.com