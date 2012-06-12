Island golfer rocking the record book at 94

I received an expected phone call on Tuesday, November 27th from Florida with the news about Shelter Island’s 94- year-old Sid Beckwith.

Sid had just broken another barrier in the golf world by shooting his age or better for the 800th time in his life. You heard that right — 800 times.

I said I was expecting a call because when he left the Island last month “the Beckwith bulletin” was posted on the clubhouse wall stating Sid had accomplished the amazing feat of shooting his age or lower 791 times. It was only a matter of time for Sid’s extraordinary milestone to roll around on Florida’s mild and sunny fairways.

Sid carded a 91 on Monday, November 26th at the Green Valley Country Club in Clermont, Florida. And just this past week, this incredible athlete already accumulated two more age or lower scores on his way toward 900.

I don’t know if people understand how remarkable a feat this is, but I know of no one that’s even close to Sid’s number. I’ve been in the golf business my entire life and I can’t think of a person who has legitimately shot their age even 50 times. Most people would be hard pressed to find anyone they know who has shot their age even once.

I remember well the party we threw at the Chequit Inn with over 100 people in attendance when Sid hit the 100 mark of shooting his age. We actually joked about him someday hitting the 200 mark. It turns out that Sid is having the last laugh. Every score he ever shot has been attested to by at least two or three other players. This is one batch of iron that doesn’t seem to rust.

Sid plays the game of golf in the style of a true sportsman, teeing it up with with anyone wo wants a round and enjoying himself every time out. He loves to compete, plays strictly by the rules and is a great sport in both winning and losing.

Sid Beckwith also never stops searching for the perfect swing.