Seeking Hall of Fame nominations

Got a favorite athlete, coach, athletic administrator or honorary member you want to see inducted into the new Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Fame? Nomination forms are available on the school’s website or from the school office and need to be completed and submitted as soon as possible, Superintendent Michael Hynes said.

After announcing the formation of the Hall and seeking nominations last month, the silence has been deafening, said Dr. Hynes last week, and so the school is sending out the call again.

Athletes must have graduated from the school at least 10 years ago and must have earned significant recognition at the varsity level and or gained recognition in individual or team sports after their high school careers.

Coaches and athletic administrators must have retired from the school at least three years ago and must have held their posts at the school for at least five years and made significant contributions to the overall athletic program during their tenure. Additional consideration will be given to those who have contributed significantly to Section XI/Suffolk and/or New York State athletics.

Honorary Members are those who have made outstanding contributions to the Shelter Island Community, but don’t qualify in either of the first two categories, but have been significant role models to student athletes.

Teams that have been league or classification, county, regional or state champions and won other team awards will also be considered for inclusion in the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Additional criteria that would further enhance an individual or team consideration include, outstanding leadership, scholastic achievements.

Nomination form are available at the district office or on the school website at http://www.edline.net/pages/Shelter_Island_UFSD.

The location of the school’s new Athletic Hall of Fame will be in the hallway just outside the school’s gymnasium.

Anyone with information or memorabilia about potential nominees should also notify Dr. Hynes at Shelter Island Schools, c/o Athletic Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 2015C, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.