Police blotter: Three arrests, three tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, Carl C. Krolik Jr., 47, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, December 7 at about 10:45 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, released on cash bail of $1,000 and directed to return to court at a later date. Police said an order of protection was issued.

On Saturday, December 8 at 7:50 p.m., Kevin M. McCafferty, 57, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on cash bail of $1,500. He will return to court at a later date.

Cesar A. Vicente-Hernandez, 21, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with assault in the 3rd degree on Saturday, December 8 at 8:30 p.m. According to the police report, “a person was punched numerous times about the face resulting in injury.” Mr. Vicente-Hernandez was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenblum presiding. Bail was set at $2,500 and the defendant remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of bail. An order of protection was issued.

SUMMONSES

L. S. Wainwright, 66, of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road on December 4 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Johny H. Palencia-Velig, 25, of Riverhead was given three summonses on Manwaring Road on December 5 for speeding (47 mph in a 35-mph zone), operating a vehicle without insurance and for unlicensed operation.

Frederic J. DeBure, 40, of Shelter Island was stopped on Manwaring Road on December 5 for speeding (47 mph in a 35-mph zone).

On December 6, Kyle J. Panzarellta, 21, of East Marion was also ticketed for speeding — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone — on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

Deer were the cause of two accidents during the week.

On December 5, Edward R. Brown of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on Lake Drive when a deer ran into the front passenger-side of his vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Brian D. Dolphin of New York City was driving westbound on Smith Street when he hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front quarter panel.

OTHER REPORTS

An injured deer was reported on a beach in South Ferry Hills on December 4; it was gone when police arrived.

A caller reported on December 4 that two large dogs were trying to get into a chicken coop on a Center property.

Police located the dogs; the owner told police that a repairman had not secured the gate and the dogs had gotten out.

A caller reported a case of identity theft on December 5.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on December 5.

On December 5, a caller told police a door to a Center church was open, possibly blown open by the wind. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

A Ram Island caller reported smelling propane on December 6. The Shelter Island Fire Department was called out and plugged a large hole in a propane tank. No property damage was reported.

Police stated on December 6 that an incident reported by a Shorewood caller took place in another police jurisdiction. The person was advised to contact the Southampton police.

On December 7, a Center caller told police that someone had knocked on her door for two hours. Police checked the area and did not find any footsteps in the frost on land or the deck.

A Hay Beach neighbor reported that the headlights from a work truck were shining into the resident’s bedroom.

Police asked the driver to turn off lights when the vehicle was not in use.

A domestic dispute in Hay Beach was reported at police headquarters on December 7.

On December 8, a Cartwright caller said she had heard a voice outside the residence the night before. Police advised the person in the future to call police at the time of the incident.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Menantic area. The caller declined to prosecute.

An arcing wire in West Neck was reported to LIPA on December 10.

A burglary was reported in the Heights on December 10.

An automatic fire alarm was activated at a residence in the Center on December 4; a clothes dryer had set it off.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a Menantic residence on December 7; the premises were secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 6, 7 and 8.