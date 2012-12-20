Police blotter: All quiet before the holidays

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Juan Cazares, 36, of Sag Harbor was driving on West Neck Road on December 11 when he was ticketed by police for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENTS

Matthew J. Stromberg of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Midway Road on December 14 when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle, causing minor damage to the side marker light. The passenger-side bumper was also dislodged. The deer was killed.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a dog missing in Long View on December 11; police located the dog and returned it to the owner.

Two dogs at large in West Neck were reported on December 12 by an anonymous caller. They were gone when police arrived.

On December 12, police provided advice to a person who had received a nuisance cellphone call.

Police on patrol on December 13 reported graffiti on public property in Shorewood.

A caller told police on December 13 that a squirrel was caught in a bird feeder in Menantic. Police removed the squirrel.

Police were told by a Center caller on December 14 that someone had thrown something at her front door. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area and found no objects near or around the door.

Duck hunters were reported at Menantic Creek on December 14 — too close to nearby houses. Police located the hunters and advised them to relocate.

A cat was reported on the deck of a residence in Tarkettle on December 14. Police advised the caller to let the cat go home on its own.

The phone company was notified following a report on December 14 of a downed power line in the Center.

On December 14, a Silver Beach caller told police that a floating dock, which had broken loose during the last storm, had been re-secured and created a hazardous condition. The dock’s owner will be advised to secure the dock properly.

A caller reported being pushed during an altercation in the Center on December 16.

Noise caused by someone attempting to open a door in the Center at about 5:45 a.m. was reported on December 16.

Police patrolled the area but with negative results.

Police received an anonymous call on December 16 about a vehicle parked in a handicapped space in the Center without a permit. The owner was located and instructed to move the vehicle; he said he parked there by mistake.

Police opened an investigation into a case of theft in the Center on December 16.

A dog at large was reported on Manhanset Road on December 16 but was gone when police arrived.

Following a complaint on December 16, police advised an individual not to have contact with another person.

On December 17, police investigated a phone call complaint.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms at Sweet Tomato’s on December 12 and at a South Ferry residence on December 16. The first was a false alarm; the second was set off by smoke from cooking.

A burglary alarm was activated in Dering Harbor on December 14 in a guest cottage. There was no apparent break-in.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Medical Emergency Service teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 12, 13 and 14.