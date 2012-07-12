Peconic Landing wins innovation award

The Peconic Landing lifecare center in Greenport has been honored by a state-wide organization for the facility’s “Community Connection,” which provides a variety of activities and programs for the facility’s residents, staff and the local population.

LeadingAge New York, which represents more than 600 continuing care and other retirement communities, recently presented Peconic Landing with its 2012 Innovation of the Year Award. Kristen Meyers, LeadingAge New York’s senior director of member services, said Community Connection recognizes the role non-profits can play in improving local quality of life while at the same time demonstrating that older citizens possess a wealth of knowledge that’s a valuable community resource.

“Community Connection is designed with the recognition that together we have more – more resources, more knowledge and more time – the biggest commodity in today’s multi-tasking world,” Ms. Meyers said.

The award, said Robert Syron, Peconic Landing’s president and CEO, “is truly a testament to all those whose creativity, vision and hard work make Community Connection a success.”

Peconic Landing’s programs have included ballroom dancing, African drumming, concerts, plays and juried sculpture shows. Community Connection is also behind the annual May Mile and 5K race, which has raised more than $125,000 for the Greenport Fire Department over the past five years, and the free weddings given to military couples at Brecknock Hall.