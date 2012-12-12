Town Board reports on finances at meeting

After receiving a check for $5,000 from the Shelter Island Lion’s Club to fund repairs at the long-delayed reopening of the kitchen at the Senior Activity Center, the Town Board got down to other financial matters at its December 7 meeting.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported there was $2.5 million in the general checking account and that the town had spent $1.46 million from the Community Preservation Fund during the month of November to secure development rights for 57.1 acres of Sylvester Manor.

The Ambulance Reserve Fund stood at $201,000, Mr. Dougherty said.

In other business, a resolution was passed unanimously to set a public meeting for January 11 to amend the town code on the removal of boats from town property. The amendment, if passed, states that boats utilizing or stored on town property must be firmly anchored or secured, display current registration numbers, and if applicable, bear a name, address and phone number of the owner. The town can remove boats not meeting these requirements 21 days after notice has been given. The town can then sell the boats at public auction to recover removal and storage costs.