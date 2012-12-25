Merry Christmas from the staff at the Shelter Island Reporter

The staff at the Shelter Island Reporter would like to wish you a Merry Christmas today and a Happy New Year.

Pictured in our staff photo are:

Seated (left to right): staff photographer Beverlea Walz and art director Barbara Pfanz.

Standing (left to right): editor Ambrose Clancy, sales representative Ken Allan, proofreader JoAnn Kirkland, reporter Julie Lane, editor Peter Boody, community news editor Archer Brown, features writer Carol Galligan, sales representative Adam Hashagen and Publisher Andrew Olsen.