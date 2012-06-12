Justice Court renders decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 5 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum also was on the bench for one case.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Juan L. Betancourt of Miami Beach, Florida was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. Mr. Betancourt completed 100 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension.

A bench warrant was issued for Regina Broderick of Plainview for failure to appear in court. She is charged with aggravated DWI and a lane violation.

Antonio L. Dacosta of New York City was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI, reduced from aggravated DWI. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and assigned an ignition interlock device. Mr. Dacosta’s license was revoked for six months. Charges of failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed.

Christopher L. Duffus of Islandia was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Peter G. Ferguson of Brooklyn was fined $300 for boating while ability impaired, reduced from operating a vessel while intoxicated. He received a six-month suspension. Mr. Ferguson completed 35 hours of community service.

Christian C. Fokine of Shelter Island was fined a state surcharge of $85 for an ATV violation.

Gerber Garcia of Amagansett was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

John V. Guarrasi of Mastic Beach was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Don Scot Harris of Littleton, Colorado was fined $25 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Richard Kruedelbach of Sag Harbor and Isaac A. Manke of New York City were each fined $50 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Alejo N. Lopez-Alonzo of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation. He was fined $75 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Omar G. Molina of North Babylon and Barry S. Sternlicht of Greenwich, Connecticut were each fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Michael Shvo of New York City was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Nancy Triska of Greenport was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Paul C. Zaffrano of Lindenhurst was fined $15 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Corcoran Realty of Shelter Island was fined $50 for a temporary sign violation.

Thirty-one cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 21 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, nine by mutual consent and one for a status check.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

One case was adjourned for a status check.