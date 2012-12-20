Justice Court briefs

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 19 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Benjamin Green of Garrison was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Michael C. Mangel of Palm Beach, Florida, was fined $500 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated, reduced from aggravated DWI. He received a six-month license revocation and a one-year conditional discharge. He was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year. Mr. Mangel completed 35 hours of community service. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

Thomas N. Mehmet of Douglaston, was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from a charge of DWI. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 100 hours of community service. A seatbelt violation was dismissed.

Stuart J. Parr of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Massimo D. Pileggi of Tampa, Florida was fined $25 plus $85 for an equipment violation.

Joshua S. St. Germain of Kennebunkport, Maine was fined $100 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Lisa Gilpin of Shelter Island was fined $50 for having a dog at large.

Sandy Gilpin of Shelter Island was fined $50 each for two counts of having a dog at large.

Two defendants were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Sixteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — one for a pre-trial hearing and 15 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Keith M. Bavaro of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $85 for driving without registration, reduced from driving with a suspended registration.

Two cases were adjourned until later dates at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.