Island Lions get $3,700 from TV station

The last piece of business at the Town Board work session Tuesday was worth the wait for the Shelter Island Lion’s Club.

Robert Strada, chairman of the board of Local TV Inc., the non-profit TV station in Wainscott, presented a check for $3,692.10 for the Shelter Island Lions Club’s Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund to Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty at the close of the public meeting.

Mr. Strada credited Mr. Dougherty with allowing LTV to get Cablevision’s permission to run its November 10 storm relief fundraising program live on the Island’s public access station, Channel 22. The check, which includes a matching grant from the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation, is Shelter Island’s share of the program’s proceeds.