Gardiner's Bay CC seeks to own its property

It appears that Gardiner’s Bay Country Club will soon own the land on which is operates.

The membership of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club voted this fall to pursue the purchase of the land, which the club rents from heirs of the Kessler family. Closing is in the works, Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced at Friday’s Town Board meeting. Club President Jack Egan confirmed on Monday that the club had an “agreement in principle with the owners” but said a closing had not been set. “The terms are not yet finalized,” he said.

He declined to discuss details of the deal.

Located on the site of a course that was laid out in the 1890s by the Manhanset House hotel, the course and clubhouse closed during World War II and fell into disrepair. The Shelter Island Lions Club raised funds to restore the course and the building under a lease arrangement with the Hay Beach Point Corporation.

Now a private club, its membership has evolved to include far more summer residents. A few years ago, the membership voted to replace the old clubhouse with a new structure.