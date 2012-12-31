Funeral services set for George Costello Sr.

Funeral services have been scheduled for George Costello Sr. of Greenport, a partner in the Costello Marine dock and bulkhead construction business and the driving force behind the volunteer restoration of Greenport’s historic roller rink, who died on Dec. 28 at age 63.

Visiting will take place at the Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport on Tuesday evening, Jan. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. Father Thomas Murray, pastor of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport will lead a service at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Arshamomaque Cemetery, also in Greenport.

Mr. Costello was at work on a job in Southampton when he collapsed Friday, said longtime friend Fred Schoenstein of North Fork Welding. He was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just a sad, sad story,” said Mr. Schoenstein, who added that his family began its business 30 years ago at roughly the same time Mr. Costello and his brother, John, a former Greenport Village Board member, launched Costello Marine. “George was an amazing character and one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met,” he said. “This really takes the wind out of your sails.”

A Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Costello was known for his involvement in numerous community projects, particularly the restoration of the historic roller rink at the Burton Potter Legion Hall on Third Street. He and his fellow volunteers were named The Suffolk Times’ “civic people of the year” for 2011.

“His dedication to Greenport was unbelievable,” said Craig Richter, Burton Potter Post commander and a fellow rink project volunteer.

Mr. Richter said the legion should redouble its efforts to complete the project in Mr. Costello’s memory.

“This was his baby and he really stepped up to the plate,” said Mr. Richter. “He enjoyed it and knew it was good for Greenport. We’ve got to get it done.”

In July 2011 the San Simeon by the Sound nursing facility honored the Costello family, particularly George and John, for taking such an active role in the community.

“I’ve known George for a very long time,” said Mary Bess Phillips, the operator of Alice’s Fish Market in Greenport and a current Village Board member. “He will be very sorely missed.”

The Costello family asked for donations to the Burton Potter rebuilding fund.