Fire commissioner election tonight

Two candidates are seeking support for their r-election bids as Shelter Island Fire District commissioners with voting at the Center Firehouse tonight, Tuesday, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Richard Surozenski chairs the board of fire commissioners on which he has served for 17 years. He’s seeking another five-year term. He has been a fire department member since 1965.

Andy Reeve was appointed last May to the board following the resignation of Ron Jernick. Mr. Reeve is seeking another four years to complete Mr. Jernick’s term.

Barring an unexpected write-in, both men are assured of re-election.