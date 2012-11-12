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Fire commissioner election tonight

By Julie Lane

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Polls are open to all residents at the Center’s Firehouse tonight, Tuesday, December 11, from 6 to 9 p.m to elect two fire commissioner.

Two candidates are seeking support for their r-election bids as Shelter Island Fire District commissioners with voting at the Center Firehouse  tonight, Tuesday, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Richard Surozenski chairs the board of fire commissioners on which he has served for 17 years. He’s seeking another five-year term. He has been a fire department member since 1965.

Andy Reeve was appointed last May to the board following the resignation of Ron Jernick. Mr. Reeve is seeking another four years to complete Mr. Jernick’s term.

Barring an unexpected write-in, both men are assured of re-election.