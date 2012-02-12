Did you go to Shelter Island School in the '70s?

The 1970-1980 graduating classes of the Shelter Island School will be holding a reunion this summer.

The Reunion Committee is trying to locate as many alumni as possible and have set up a Facebook page, “Shelter Island High School Reunion,” to follow and respond to the progress of scheduled events.

If you graduated during this 10-year period, be sure to visit the page or email: the70sreunionontherock@gmail.com so the committee can contact as many graduates as possible.

The committee urges graduates to take advantage of this opportunity to reconnect with former schoolmates and make new memories.