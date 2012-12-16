Christmas events on Shelter Island this week

Christmas Day is a little more than a week away, but it’s not too early to start celebrating on Shelter Island. Below is a list of holiday events coming up this week:

MONDAY

• Elementary and middle school kids can go on a shopping spree to buy gifts for family members at the PTSA’s annual Holiday Boutique, which will be held on Tuesday, December 18 during regular school hours in the school’s lobby. Donations of new or gently used items are still welcome and can be dropped off at the school, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand on shopping day to help kids with their purchases, and shoppers, wrappers and clean-up crews are still needed on the 18th and to set-up on the 17th. If you can volunteer even for an hour, let Volunteer Coordinator Monica Klenawicus know by calling 379-2375 or contacting her at mklen5080@optonline.net.

FRIDAY

• Joe Lauro’s Historic Films presents an old-school Christmas variety show featuring the best vintage Christmas clips and commercials, culled from 1950 to 1970 star-studded Christmas specials— from the Dean Martin Show to Eartha Kitt, Herb Alpert to the Ed Sullivan Show. It all comes together on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library. Joe Lauro will be there, too. Admission is free but a $10 donation would be greatly appreciated.