Cathy Clark McCarthy

Cathy McCarthy passed away on Tuesday evening, November 13, 2012 at home in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was married for 34 years to her husband, Christian McCarthy, who survives her. She was the mother of two children, Jack and Callie.

Born March 9, 1951, Cathy was a graduate of Newton College of the Sacred Heart and earned an M.A. in psychology from New York University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University Business School. She worked as an account executive at Young and Rubicam Advertising in New York and later served as the Director of Alumni Affairs for Columbia University Business School before becoming a full-time homemaker.

Cathy had been a summer resident of Shelter Island for 30 years and was an active member of both the Shelter Island Yacht Club and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The Funeral Mass was held Monday, November 19, at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Assumption College in Worcester. Burial will be in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Convent of the Sacred Heart, 1 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128.