Town’s insurance bill will be close to amount budgeted

There was a little good news on the financial front at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, when Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported that premiums for liability insurance in 2013 will be $245,712 — just slightly above the $239,250 that board members guessed would be the cost when they prepared the budget this fall. Mr. Dougherty called the actual figure “on budget.”

He also reported good news about the rate the town will pay for workers’ compensation insurance. The town payroll, he said, will rise 6 percent from 2012 to 2013 from about $3.9 million to $4.235 million but the rate for workers compensation will fall from 2.5 percent to 2.41 percent on average. He said that rate will mean only a “very slight increase” of $4,000 in the premium the town pays for coverage.

Mr. Dougherty reported on the figures during the “Around the Table” portion of the Tuesday, December 4 work session. He said he and other town officials had recently met with the town’s insurance representatives.