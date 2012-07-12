Anchor aweigh: Chance to win a new dory from classic boat society

The East End Classic Boat Society is dropping anchor at the Community Boat Shop in Amagansett for a holiday open house on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The major highlight amidst the fun will be a raffle drawing for a boat built by the society this year, a Swampscott dory.

In order to actually set sail in the dory, the proud new owners will get a new galvanized Load Rite trailer and a pair of oars with the boat.

The Swampscott dory was constructed by volunteer members of the society as a fund raiser for the nonprofit organization. Raffle tickets are still available for sale at $5 a ticket or a book of 5 tickets for $20 at the Community Boat Shop, which is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors to the shop can also view the following boats:

(1) Beetle Cat, a 12-foot gaff-rigged sailboat that was restored this past year by members of the Society.

(2) Herreshoff, a 12.5-foot craft built in 1921, donated to the society and presently undergoing restoration.

(3) Rowboats and sailboats in the society’s collection.

The Community Boat Shop is managed by The East End Classic Boat Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, dedicated to sustaining the skills and traditions of small wood boat building and restoration on the East End.

The society conducts programs on small boat design, building and restoration at the Community Boat Shop. There are lessons in navigation, lofting, sailor arts, boat repair and maintenance. The society welcomes new members, from beginner to advanced skill level. Membership is $35 for an individual and $45 for a family.

The Community Boat Shop is open Wednesday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. year-round at 301 Bluff Road, Amagansett, right behind the Marine Museum.