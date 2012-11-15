What's cookin'? Still nothing at senior's kitchen

In early October, Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. thought he was just a couple of weeks away from completing work on changes to the kitchen at the Senior Activity Center — a project pending for more than two years. But it was learned this week that the kitchen still isn’t operational.

Installation of a stove hood and ventilation system, expected to be done last month, is just now nearing completion this week, according to Dana Hallman at the Activity Center. Also in the construction recipe is Suffolk County requiring an extinguishing system, which also could be completed this week, Ms. Hallman said.

Workers were busy installing the ventilation system today, while still needing to put in the extinguishing system. Then the Suffolk County Department of Health Services have to be scheduled for an inspection, Ms. Hallman added.

There’s work to be done on adding shelving, Ms. Hallman said, but that isn’t mandated by the county and shouldn’t delay the inspection.

The project is expected to be completed for about $15,000, including renovations to the kitchen, a new septic and well system and purchase of a new refrigeration unit and sinks.

The project started more than two years ago when a Health Department inspector, bound for the Dinner Bell lunch program at the Presbyterian Church, accidentally landed at the Senior Activity Center on a day when lunch was being served to members of the Senior Citizens Association, a small group of the Island’s oldest residents, and their aides. That happens only once a week on Wednesdays. The inspector identified several issues that resulted in the kitchen being closed and necessitated changes to meet county standards.

But every time the town thought it had complied with county regulations, other issues developed requiring more work and more money.

There might be “a few odd ball things” left to do, but none that should hold up an inspection and reopening of the kitchen, Ms. Hallman said.

For the fan expanded story, see next week’s Reporter.