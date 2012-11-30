Times/Review to host legislative debate

Times/Review Newsgroup is hosting a legislative debate on Monday, Jan. 7 at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead.

The debate will pit Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter, a Republican, against Southold Town Councilman Al Krupski, a Democrat.

The candidates are running in a special election to fill the county’s 1st Legislative seat, vacated earlier this week by Ed Romaine (R-Center Moriches), who was elected supervisor of Brookhaven Town Nov. 6.

The election is expected to be held on Jan. 15, officials said, though the Democratically controlled Suffolk County Legislature has yet to vote on setting a date.

Times/Review’s newspapers and news websites cover most of the legislative district, including Southold, Riverhead and Shelter Island. The district also reachers into eastern Brookhaven.

“It makes sense for us to host this event, given our entire coverage area fall within the 1st Legislative District,” said Times/Review publisher Andrew Olsen. “We’re looking forward to it, and we hope the debate and our coverage of it are a great service to our readers as they prepare to cast their votes.”

Times/Review Newsgroup, based in Mattituck, publishes The Suffolk Times, Riverhead News-Review and Shelter Island Reporter newspapers, as well as the papers’ affiliated websites, the seasonal Wine Press magazine and several newspaper supplements and local event guides.

Prior Coverage:

Walter, Krupski to square off in special election

Editorial: Winter election will be heating up the North Fork