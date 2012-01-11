Thursday storm update from County Executive Bellone

Suffolk County Storm Status Update

3:30pm

Department of Public Works

Our DPW crews have been assigned to work with the towns and are providing towns with needed equipment, including payloaders, chainsaws, bucket trucks, cat loaders, skipladers, and 10 wheel axle dump trucks.

Price Gouging

This is not acceptable. Suffolk County has deployed consumer affairs investigators and they will be out throughout the weekend to follow up on complaints. Residents can call 1(800) 909 – 5423 with reports. We will be vigorous in holding people accountable.

Red Cross Food Distribution

These Red Cross food distribution centers are open today for lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m.

· H Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge

· Riverhead County Center, 210 Center Drive, Riverhead-will be open later today

· Mastic Fire House, 1088 Mastic Road, Mastic-will be open later today

In addition, the Red Cross has six Emergency Response vehicles “roaming” between Oakdale and Long Beach to provide meals to residents. We will look to open additional meal distribution centers throughout the weekend.

FEMA & Governor Cuomo fact sheets uploaded to County Website

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New York homeowners will not have to pay potentially large hurricane deductibles on insurance claims stemming from damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.

The New York State Department of Financial Services has informed the insurance industry that hurricane deductibles should not be triggered for this storm. This will prevent coastal homeowners from having to pay deductibles in their insurance policies.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Begin Opening Today

FEMA centers will assist residents with obtaining pertinent information regarding federal assistance. FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opening at HLD Building in Hauppauge starting Monday from 7am-7pm

Suffolk County Health Centers

The following health centers have been assessed for safety and power and are OPEN today, November 1, 2012:

· Riverhead Health Center

· Shirley Health Center

· Patchogue Health Center

· Southampton Health Center

· East Hampton Health Center

· Tri-Community Health Center

The following mental health clinics have been assessed and are OPEN today, November 1st:

· Riverhead Mental Health Clinic

· Farmingville Mental Health Clinic

The Brentwood Health Center and MLK Health Center in Wyandanch are still without power and will NOT be open today.

Charging Stations

9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Please be mindful that many residents may have to use the charging stations so we ask everyone to work cooperatively to access power and please bring no more than 2 devices. Please make sure to bring chargers for each of your two devices.

Hauppauge: H Lee Dennison Bldg. 100 Veterans Highway

Yaphank: County Building C14, the Old Infirmary, 30 Yaphank Avenue

Riverhead County Center, 300 Center Street

Fire Island Update: The fire at Ocean Beach is under control at this time.

Water Update

• The Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS) has received reports of fuel spills and potential sewage releases in areas that continue to be affected by standing floodwater, including Lindenhurst, Mastic and several other low-lying areas of the County that have been flooded by Hurricane Sandy.

• Residents are advised to avoid contact with residual floodwaters.

• Standing flood water can be a source of diseases such as tetanus. Those exposed should ensure their tetanus immunization (Tdap) is up to date.

• Exposure to fuel can lead to respiratory problems due to inhalation and to skin conditions due to direct contact. Questions can be directed to the Public Health Hotline (631) 787 – 2200.

• Reports of fuel discharge, such as visible floating product, sightings of detached tanks, or significant persistent odor, should be provided to NYSDEC at 1(800) 457- 7362. NYSDEC will manage fuel problems through their Spills Program.

• In general, foods that have come into contact with floodwaters are not safe to eat, and areas that have been subjected to flooding should be decontaminated prior to reoccupation. For additional guidance for specific health safety concerns go to Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management Website.

Charging oxygen equipment

Anyone who uses oxygen tanks and needs to charge up must make sure to bring your concentrators with you to charging stations. For a list of places where equipment can be purchased, please see attachment.