Supervisor in hospital for minor chest pain

Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty went to Eastern Long Island Hospital late Thursday night complaining of chest pain, Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis said on Monday.

The pain at first was attributed to the chemotherapy he started recently for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He was to be released Friday but some blood work “made them a little suspicious” so he was sent to Winthrop Hospital in Mineola for further testing “to be on the safe side,” Ms. Lewis explained.

He was expected to be sent home by midweek, Ms. Lewis said, adding that he was doing well and in good spirits and in regular communication with town officials and staff.