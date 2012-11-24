Water Authority offering free well testings

The Suffolk County Water Authority announced Tuesday it will now offer free private well testings to county residents.

Water authority officials said in a press release that while the free program expires Dec. 20, it will extend the offer indefinitely for anyone who has not returned to their home by that time.

The Suffolk County Water Authority, which is not a county agency but a state public benefit corporation, said the tests will be conducted in order to make sure private wells have not been contaminated by bacteria, fuels or chlorides via saltwater intrusion during Superstorm Sandy.

Suffolk residents interested in having their water tested for free are asked to call (631) 698-9500.

Read more in the Nov. 29 issue of The Suffolk Times in both our print and electronic editions.

jennifer@timesreivew.com