Southold councilman running for Legislature

A week after his name was first mentioned as perhaps the Democrat’s best hope to capture the Suffolk County Legislature seat Ed Romaine is leaving, Al Krupski ended all speculation Tuesday night.

He’s going for it.

Mr. Krupski, a Peconic farmer who has served in elected office in Southold for 28 years, announced his decision during a meeting of the town’s Democratic Committee.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Mr. Krupski, one of only two Democrats in town government. Should he gain the seat, he said, “I’ll still be serving Southold, only in a different capacity.”

The Legislature’s First District includes Southold, Riverhead and part of southeast Brookhaven. Mr. Romaine, a Center Moriches Republican, will leave the Legislature once he’s sworn in as Brookhaven Town’s next supervisor.

Shortly after the Romaine victory last Tuesday, County Democratic Chairman Rich Shaffer named Mr. Krupski, who’s in his eighth year as a town councilman, as his choice to run in the special election, expected to take place early next year.

He said he’d welcome the opportunity to represent the North Fork in county government, which in addition to continuing its land preservation program is responsible for dredging local waterways.